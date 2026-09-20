Film and Video
The Reel World
From indie films and documentaries to commercial spots and music videos, we cover the full spectrum of moving image. Filmmaker interviews, behind-the-scenes process, production tips, film festivals, and the business of getting your work seen.
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After 26 years boarding other people's stories, storyboard artist Anthony Sturmas launched Ninja Girl: a hand-drawn, street-level hero built for young girls, across Roblox, Webtoon, and beyond.
Actress Dawna Lee Heising on building characters from scratch, what strength on screen really means, and the long list of horror, sci-fi, and action roles ahead.
Stop motion filmmaker Victor Oliveira (Stopmovic) on building miniature worlds from cardboard, 3D prints, and patience. One handcrafted frame at a time.
Director Ari Gold lost his mother in the helicopter crash that killed Bill Graham. Here's how he turned that grief into a Student Oscar-winning short, and why the healing took twenty more years.
Director Barry Stone CSC spent years following guide dogs, surf dogs, and search and rescue dogs to make Sniff — a documentary now finding new audiences on Storie TV. The story behind the film.
Alain Loubeau on Hell Grind, the AI-generated feature film that didn't actually premiere at Cannes, and why the hype around AI filmmaking is getting ahead of the reality by a long shot.
Writer-director William Hopp spent twelve years rescuing his alien abduction thriller Abductee from corrupted drives and near-oblivion. With UFO disclosure suddenly mainstream, his story about belief, sleep paralysis, and extraterrestrial interference has never felt more relevant.
A practical guide to production music, royalty-free licensing, and original film scoring for independent filmmakers, from libraries to live composers.
Director Majid Khan and writer Sorcha Verey share the indie filmmaking hustle behind Isabella De Fortibus, a period drama short film shot on the Isle of Wight.
What do mechanical engineering and movie stunts have in common? Everything. Filmmaker and stunt performer, Ian Max Eyre (Walking Dead, Baby Driver) explains how physics, risk, and "Plumb Lines" shape his filmmaking.
Filmmaker Clinton Siegle shares his journey from a life-altering disability to finding a new voice through the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. Plus, everything you need to know to enter the 2026 competition.
Filmmaker Bryan Ribeiro discusses the 2nd annual Mount Vernon Independent Film Festival. Discover how this filmmaker-led event is creating a "bonfire" of storytelling just outside New York City.
A film project is not a straight path... Even though Hollywood tells you that there are set rules on how to make a film, there actually aren’t any. For those who can work inside the gray area, this works fine because we define the rules ourselves.
Director Zach Schnitzer shares the story behind LOAFERS, a micro-budget feature shot in 11 days. He discusses the "post-grad haze," mumblecore inspiration, and capturing the honest reality of life at 23.
Stop wasting hours filming content that flops. Learn the "4-Box Storyboard" method and discover why planning your video shot-by-shot is the secret to stopping the scroll on TikTok and Instagram.
Filmmaker Adio Ash breaks down the personal inspiration behind his new indie thriller, The NextShift—a story about identity, acceptance, and survival.
A filmmaker, podcaster, and novelist shares his 30-year journey to defining himself as a "storyteller." Learn why perfection is the enemy of creativity and how to find inspiration in everything from Doc Martens to historical hurricanes.
Discover the Ampex VR-3000, the 100-pound 'portable' VTR that revolutionized video production. Learn about its history, specs, and its role in broadcast history.
With over 26 years of experience and 95 titles to my name, I’ve built a career at the intersection of cinematic storytelling and brand strategy—shaping narratives that resonate across commercial advertising, network television, and feature films. I approach every film with the same care, conviction, and creative intensity as if my name were on the marquee.
Filmmaker Rec Revan on OBITUS: a body horror film about a tongue-eating parasite adapted to human hosts, shot independently in Azerbaijan and scheduled for release November 2026.